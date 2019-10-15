Freuds hires Netflix comms lead and Porta CFO

Hodges has been EMEA director of content communications at the streaming giant for the past year and led UK comms at Twitter for three years before this.

In a career that spans two decades, Hodges has worked extensively in broadcast TV as as head of publicity for BBC One, head of television for BBC, head of comms for ITV’s digital channels and group publicity manager at Channel 4.

Bankes most recently worked at Porta, where he was group CFO since 2017 and recently managed the sale of the group to SEC Newgate. Before Porta, he spent eight years at PwC.

Both will join Freuds' leadership team and work across the Freuds network, including its influencer arm Freuds Signature, branding and design business Freuds Branded and insights consultancy Freuds Republic.

Their responsibilities will also touch the Brewery group of companies, which includes Freuds network, Proud Robinson & Partners, Atomized Studios and Social Misfits Media.

"We’re delighted that Sam is joining us. His experience at some of the world’s most talked about brands will add significantly to our client offer and his leadership will be an inspiration to our teams," Freuds CEO Arlo Brady said.

"As we continue to go through a business transformation at Freuds, Rhydian brings a depth of commercial expertise that will help us to maintain our competitive advantage."

Hodges said: "I’ve long admired the incredible work of Freuds. As the industry evolves and full-service agencies become increasingly valuable, I genuinely can’t think of a more exciting team to be part of."

Bankes added: "I’m excited to be joining the leadership team at Freuds and The Brewery. The business has a phenomenal reputation and I’m looking forward to building on my experience in the industry as the agency continues its ambitious programme of change."

Earlier this year, Freuds hired Prince Harry's former private secretary Ed Lane Fox and Wieden+Kennedy creative director Ben Bailey, while Sarah Latham left the agency for Harry and Meghan's comms team.