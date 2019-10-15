Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Omnicom Group reported Tuesday morning that its PR agencies’ revenue decreased 3.8% organically in Q3 to $337.2 million, compared with Q3 2018. PR made up 9.3% of the holding company’s business in Q3. Omnicom, the parent of Ketchum, FleishmanHillard, Porter Novelli, and others, as a whole saw organic revenue growth of 2.2% in Q3 to $3.6 billion.

He shoots…he misses. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James waded into the NBA’s China controversy. On Sunday night, He told media that when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong earlier this month, he "wasn’t educated on the situation at hand." James later tweeted clarification of his remarks, explaining that "people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others." James’ criticism of Morey was met with backlash on social media. Here’s how the NBA made a no-win situation worse last week, following Morey’s tweet.

The latest on WeWork. The company is set to cut at least 2,000 jobs as soon as this week, or roughly 13% of the its workforce. Little or no work is getting done internally and new projects are being put on hold as workers prepare for the layoffs. Workers are turning on Adam Neumann, sharing memes about the WeWork cofounder. (The Guardian)

Why is #DeleteFacebook trending on Twitter again? It’s because Politico reported Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg secretly held dinner meetings at his home over the summer with conservative figures, such as talk show hosts, journalists and at least one Republican. Zuckerberg responded to the news in a Facebook post on Monday, stating, "Meeting new people and hearing from a wide range of viewpoints is part of learning. If you haven’t tried it, I suggest you do!"

What to watch tonight? The fourth Democratic presidential debate. Taking place in Westerville, Ohio, the debate will air on CNN. It will feature 12 candidates, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, who suffered a heart attack earlier this month. He is expected to address his health. But one of the biggest topics of the night may be President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry.