Exclusive: Red Health picks industry veteran to lead London team

Lee will also look after day-to-day leadership of the agency’s health comms division while its managing director, Rebecca Ferguson, is on maternity leave.





She will help lead work with Red Health’s pharma and healthcare clients, which include Sanofi, Celgene and Boehringer Ingelheim.





Previous experience

Lee has more than 20 years’ experience in corporate and brand comms for pharma, biotech and health companies and has a string of management roles at top agencies under her belt.





After starting her career at CPR as a senior account executive, Lee was at Hill+Knowlton, where she rose to become a board director with the top-ten agency.









The next step in Lee’s rise to the senior ranks was as a consultant for Chandler Chicco Agency, before moving to Ketchum where she was managing director of healthcare

New role

Commenting on her new role at Red Health, Lee said: "Moving forward we’ll be building on our international work alongside our UK assignments, bringing smart, creative integrated comms to our clients."





Mike Morgan, chief executive of Red Consultancy, added: "Avril brings deep experience as a proven leader with a reputation for delivering strategic creative solutions."