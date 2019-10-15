PRWeek UK Awards 2019: The Judges

Shakila Ahmed
Communications director, Travelodge Hotels
Molly Aldridge
Global CEO, M&C Saatchi Public Relations
Graeme Anthony
Creative director, Frank
Take me back to the PRWeek 2019 winners page
Jo Barnes
Co-founder, Sauce Communications
Nick Barron
Deputy CEO, MHP
Neil Bayley
Executive director, business & corporate, Good Relations
Abigail Beck
PR manager, Adidas London, Adidas
Rick Behari
Head of PR, Sky
Dave Bennett
Global managing director, fashion & lifestyle, Exposure
Rebecca Blinston-Jones
UK MD, MWWPR
Adrian Brady
Chairman, Eulogy
Adele Breen
Interim managing director, Hotwire
Frances Browning
Head of brand PR & social media, Direct Line Group
Anouchka Burton
Strategic communications consultant, Burton Anthony
Richard Campbell
Partner, Kekst CNC
Jo Carr
Co-founder, Hope&Glory
Vanni Cataldi
Head of marketing, Mizkan Euro
Kevin Craig
CEO, PLMR
Brendon Craigie
Managing partner, Tyto
David Crundwell
SVP corporate affairs, Thomson Reuters
Martin Currie
MD, Citypress
Elena Davidson
CEO, Liberty Comms
Alex Davies
Director, Hanover
Mel Diamond
Head of PR, Virgin Trains
Nigel Dickie
Director corporate & government affairs, EMEA, Kraft Heinz
Scott Dimbleby
Creative director, W
Miranda Dini
Managing partner, AXON Communications
Mike Dixon
CEO, Healthcare Communications Association
Ella Dorley-Brown
MD, The Academy
Caroline Drayton
Senior director of communications, Four Seasons Hotels UK Collection
Daisy Dunlop
Director of corporate affairs, News UK
Lizzie Earl
Founder and MD, Munch
Rob Ettridge
Partner, Red Lorry Yellow Lorry
Louise Evans
Director of external communications, British Airways
Jonathan Flint
MD, Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Con Franklin
Managing director, health, Ketchum
Chloe Franses
Founder & CEO, Franses
Ali Gee
Deputy CEO and senior partner, FleishmanHillard Fishburn
Andrew Grant
Senior partner, Tulchan Communications
Leonie Gregory
Global head of communications, Farfetch
Fenella Grey
Chair, Porter Novelli
Sharon Hanley
Head of communications – Radio 2, 6 Music, Pop Music TV and BBC Music, BBC
Vicki Harding
Head of PR, Iris
Rhodri Harries
MD, Kaizo
Jenny Harris
Director of communications, The Ned
Julian Henry
Global head of communication, XIX Entertainment
Carly Hodgson
Head of marketing, British Olympic Association
Dotti Irving
Chief executive, Four Culture
Jenny Jamie
Director, communications & public affairs, Google UK & Ireland
Emma Juner
Head of communications, Coca-Cola Great Britain
Effie Kanyua
Director of PR & Communications, Hearst UK
Asmita Kapadia
Head of international communications, BNY Mellon Investment Management
Howard Kosky
CEO and founder, markettiers4dc
Helen Lacey
Global head of media relations and campaigns, retail banking and wealth management, HSBC
Tracy Lee
Director of communications, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Sandy Lindsay MBE
Chair, Tangerine & The Juice Academy
Angharad Lloyd-Jones
Director, business development & marketing, TALK.GLOBAL & SERMO
Jonathan Lomax
MD, The Blakeney Group
Claire Long
Director, 90TEN
Mark MacGregor
Director, external affairs UK and Ireland, Philip Morris International
Joe Mackay-Sinclair
Founder & executive creative director, The Romans
David Mawdsley
Senior vice-president, corporate affairs, GlaxoSmithKline
Maureen Mills
Director, Network London PR
Emily Morgan
MD consumer, Red Consultancy
Peter Mountstevens
Managing partner & chief creative officer, Taylor Herring
Julian Obubo
Brand strategy director, Manifest
Brendan O’Grady
Group director of communications, Guardian Media Group
Rachel O’Reilly
Head of communications, Kuoni
Jenny Packwood
Head of brand engagement, KFC UK & Ireland
Hilary Philpott
Director of PR and communications, JW Marriott Grosvenor House London
Max Puller
Director of employee & change communications, Sodexo
Tanya Ridd
Director of communications, international, Snap Inc
Sarah Scales
Co-founder, Brands2Life
Indy Selvarajah
Creative director, Edelman Deportivo
Gabrielle Shaw
CEO and founder, Gabrielle Shaw Communications
Helga Slater
MD, Product of the Year
Damon Statt
Creative director, Mischief
Poli Stuart-Lacey
Director of communications, HMRC
Gary Wheeldon
Co-founder, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker
Angie Wiles
Founder, The Difference Collective
Alex Wood
Executive creative director, Golin
Iain Wood
Director of corporate affairs and regulation, TalkTalk
Laura Wood
Head of global PR, brand & partnerships, Jaguar Land Rover
Chris Wynn
Communications director, Ofcom
Stuart Yeardsley
Creative director, 3 Monkeys Zeno
