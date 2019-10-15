PRWeek UK Awards 2019: The Judges

Judges for the PRWeek Awards 2018 included some of the most influential agency and in-house comms figures in the industry. See below for the full list.

Shakila Ahmed
Communications director, Travelodge Hotels

Molly Aldridge
Global CEO, M&C Saatchi Public Relations

Graeme Anthony
Creative director, Frank

Jo Barnes
Co-founder, Sauce Communications

Nick Barron
Deputy CEO, MHP

Neil Bayley
Executive director, business & corporate, Good Relations

Abigail Beck
PR manager, Adidas London, Adidas

Rick Behari
Head of PR, Sky

Dave Bennett
Global managing director, fashion & lifestyle, Exposure

Rebecca Blinston-Jones
UK MD, MWWPR

Adrian Brady
Chairman, Eulogy

Adele Breen
Interim managing director, Hotwire

Frances Browning
Head of brand PR & social media, Direct Line Group

Anouchka Burton
Strategic communications consultant, Burton Anthony

Richard Campbell
Partner, Kekst CNC

Jo Carr
Co-founder, Hope&Glory

Vanni Cataldi
Head of marketing, Mizkan Euro

Kevin Craig
CEO, PLMR

Brendon Craigie
Managing partner, Tyto

David Crundwell
SVP corporate affairs, Thomson Reuters

Martin Currie
MD, Citypress 

Elena Davidson
CEO, Liberty Comms

Alex Davies
Director, Hanover

Mel Diamond
Head of PR, Virgin Trains

Nigel Dickie
Director corporate & government affairs, EMEA, Kraft Heinz

Scott Dimbleby
Creative director, W

Miranda Dini
Managing partner, AXON Communications

Mike Dixon
CEO, Healthcare Communications Association

Ella Dorley-Brown
MD, The Academy 

Caroline Drayton
Senior director of communications, Four Seasons Hotels UK Collection

Daisy Dunlop
Director of corporate affairs, News UK

Lizzie Earl
Founder and MD, Munch

Rob Ettridge
Partner, Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

Louise Evans
Director of external communications, British Airways

Jonathan Flint
MD, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Con Franklin
Managing director, health, Ketchum

Chloe Franses
Founder & CEO, Franses

Ali Gee
Deputy CEO and senior partner, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Andrew Grant
Senior partner, Tulchan Communications 

Leonie Gregory
Global head of communications, Farfetch

Fenella Grey
Chair, Porter Novelli

Sharon Hanley
Head of communications – Radio 2, 6 Music, Pop Music TV and BBC Music, BBC

Vicki Harding
Head of PR, Iris

Rhodri Harries
MD, Kaizo

Jenny Harris
Director of communications, The Ned

Julian Henry
Global head of communication, XIX Entertainment

Carly Hodgson
Head of marketing, British Olympic Association

Dotti Irving
Chief executive, Four Culture

Jenny Jamie
Director, communications & public affairs, Google UK & Ireland

Emma Juner
Head of communications, Coca-Cola Great Britain

Effie Kanyua
Director of PR & Communications, Hearst UK

Asmita Kapadia
Head of international communications, BNY Mellon Investment Management

Howard Kosky
CEO and founder, markettiers4dc

Helen Lacey
Global head of media relations and campaigns, retail banking and wealth management, HSBC

Tracy Lee
Director of communications, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Sandy Lindsay MBE
Chair, Tangerine & The Juice Academy

Angharad Lloyd-Jones
Director, business development & marketing, TALK.GLOBAL & SERMO

Jonathan Lomax
MD, The Blakeney Group

Claire Long
Director, 90TEN

Mark MacGregor
Director, external affairs UK and Ireland, Philip Morris International

Joe Mackay-Sinclair
Founder & executive creative director, The Romans

David Mawdsley
Senior vice-president, corporate affairs, GlaxoSmithKline

Maureen Mills
Director, Network London PR

Emily Morgan
MD consumer, Red Consultancy

Peter Mountstevens
Managing partner & chief creative officer, Taylor Herring

Julian Obubo
Brand strategy director, Manifest

Brendan O’Grady
Group director of communications, Guardian Media Group

Rachel O’Reilly
Head of communications, Kuoni

Jenny Packwood
Head of brand engagement, KFC UK & Ireland

Hilary Philpott
Director of PR and communications, JW Marriott Grosvenor House London

Max Puller
Director of employee & change communications, Sodexo

Tanya Ridd
Director of communications, international, Snap Inc

Sarah Scales
Co-founder, Brands2Life

Indy Selvarajah
Creative director, Edelman Deportivo

Gabrielle Shaw
CEO and founder, Gabrielle Shaw Communications

Helga Slater
MD, Product of the Year

Damon Statt
Creative director, Mischief

Poli Stuart-Lacey
Director of communications, HMRC

Gary Wheeldon
Co-founder, Talker Tailor Trouble Maker

Angie Wiles
Founder, The Difference Collective

Alex Wood
Executive creative director, Golin

Iain Wood
Director of corporate affairs and regulation, TalkTalk

Laura Wood
Head of global PR, brand & partnerships, Jaguar Land Rover

Chris Wynn
Communications director, Ofcom

Stuart Yeardsley
Creative director, 3 Monkeys Zeno

