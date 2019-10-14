Shine founder made chair of creative agency Wire

Shine rebranded as The Academy in 2016. Bell remains chair, along with interests in her wider portfolio of companies including youth marketing agency John Doe and specialist agency Aduro Communications.

The creative agency has also hired Brendan O’Connor as financial director. He joins the board and worked with Bell at Shine for 14 years.

Bell and O’Connor will sit alongside founders and managing partners, Lee Beattie and Pam Scobbie, acting GM Emma Koubayssi and operations director John Collins.

Bell described Wire as having "the passion and energy of a start-up with big agency thinking and creativity".

Their appointment to the board comes as Beattie and Scobbie look to make changes to their own roles and invest in developing a new leadership team at the agency.

As well as running the day-to-day operations, Beattie will take the executive lead on strategy, while Scobbie continues as executive creative director.

Scobbie said: "We met Rachel at an awards ceremony and emailed her the next day hungover on the train to say, ‘How about it?’ and luckily she replied, ‘Lift your kilts up and let’s bloody do this.’"

The newly formed leadership includes strategy and story director Tom Hills and creative director Dave Everson, while Wire-grown talent, Fiona Hayes and Victoria Irvine, become associate directors, each running their own business unit.

The team has also been strengthened by Melissa Rynn, head of audience insights and digital, and Gillian Lamont, head of events and experiential.

Beattie added: "As we approach our tenth birthday, it’s the right time to formalise our board and work with someone to support us through the next stage of our growth."