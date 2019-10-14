In brief: MHP's shipping tech brief, wins for Wildfire, Carousel, Siren, Canoe and Triangle

Five-figure shipping tech win for Engine | MHP

Engine | MHP has been appointed by Maritech Services, a new entrant to the shipping industry, to launch its digital platform, following a competitive pitch. Sea (above) is a tool used by shipping professionals to collaborate during the transaction process of global freight movement using data to "achieve efficiencies and build intelligence". The MHP team – led by Deputy CEO Nick Barron – will be responsible for reputation management, brand strategy, thought leadership and media relations.

Exasol appoints Wildfire for tech PR brief

Analytics database Exasol has appointed Wildfire as its UK PR agency. The Wildfire team’s tech and corporate communications brief centres on helping Exasol amplify its reputation as the platform of choice for organisations who want to transform how they work with data. Wildfire will support Exasol in capitalising on its rapid international growth by driving awareness of the brand and telling its corporate and innovation stories to technology buyers, business decision makers and the investor community.

Lifestyle Outlets account for Carousel

Lifestyle Outlets has appointed Manchester-based Carousel to manage its corporate media relations following a three-way pitch. The agency will help the business communicate its story as a unique outlet model which focuses on place making and creating destinations with soul that customers want to visit. Jack Rigby, account director at Carousel said: "This comes against a tricky national retail climate which has seen multiple closures of major high street brands, declining footfall and CVAs. Our response is all about championing that story through tactical hardworking media relations."

Canoe picks up Penguin

Creative agency Canoe PR will handle all PR strategy, media enquiries and seasonal campaigns for clothing brand Original Penguin - including all social media strategy. The account will be led by account manager David Hanley. Original Penguin is a brand that aims to harness American Sportswear and contemporary fashion while also paying homage to its heritage.

PRCA and SCRP sign partnership

The Syndicat du Conseil en relations publics (SCRP) represents PR and communications practitioners in France and has signed a partnership agreement for mutual cooperation with the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA). Operating since 1988, the SCRP represents around 1,500 employees and 65 per cent of the market. The partnership will involve shared resources and knowledge, as well as the co-organisation of an international event on brand engagement in January 2020.

Triangle PR wins trio of new clients

Manchester-based agency Triangle PR has announced three new client wins to add to its portfolio, following its appointment by Coulter Office Interiors, restaurant La Boheme and investment and healthcare group, NHMC. Triangle will handle the marketing communications, PR and social media content for the three organisations, with the aim of boosting brand awareness and driving business growth.

Cromwell Place hires new agency for UK PR

Art space Cromwell Place has appointed The Communication Group to handle their UK Public Relations ahead of its opening in May 2020 next year following five years of redevelopment. The arts membership organisation provides a hub for UK and international galleries, dealers, advisors, curators, collectors and art professionals.

Siren Comms gets two new lifestyle clients

Integrated travel, leisure and lifestyle agency Siren Comms has won two new clients. The agency will work on the launch publicity for Italian-inspired restaurant Terra Terra, it is the first venue opened by The Ghost Group, a London based hospitality group that focuses on developing and operating leisure based assets. It will launch a new partnership between magnetic therapy brand Bioflow, and the Pink Ribbon Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The brand has launched a dedicated pink Sport Flex Magnetic Therapy wristband, sales of which will raise money for the charity.

Senior promotions at TopLine

Digital PR and SEO Agency TopLine Comms has promoted Katy Bloomfield to head of client relations, and Luke Budka to head of digital PR and SEO.Founder, Heather Baker, will remain on as CEO, but will be stepping back from some of her day-to-day duties to focus on strategic projects. She said: "We recently set our three-year company strategy and I look forward to working with them to deliver on that."