ONEHealth boosts media offering with acquisition

The expansion comes just months after ONEHealth was established in February this year.



Three separate agencies were amalgamated to form the new firm.



They were Healthi, a strategic and branding agency; Mercury Healthcare Communications, an advertising, creative and design agency; and comms specialist Home Digital.



ONEHealth specialises in marketing and comms in the pharmaceutical and healthcare arena, offering a range of services from R&D support through to planning and regulatory strategy, stakeholder engagement, market entry and comms management.



The acquisition of Bartlett Davis, which took place in August this year, was publicly announced last week.

Platform for growth

Veronique Cotrel, managing director of ONEHealth Communications, said: "This deal will create an extraordinary opportunity for both us and our clients. We now have an enviable pool of specialist talent to tap into, which will not only serve us today, but also create a strong foundation for the integrated future of the healthcare landscape."



She added: "Bartlett Davis is an established company with a great reputation, and the acquisition will add an invaluable dimension to the ONEHealth offering."



Andrew Davis, co-founder of Bartlett Davis, commented: "One of the things clients regularly say about working with both Bartlett Davis and ONEHealth is that they know they can trust us. This trust comes about from years of experience, a solid understanding of the needs of the individual and the priorities and challenges of the companies they represent."



He remarked: "This move means we’ll be able to add even greater depth and breadth of knowledge and provide an even more robust service for our existing clients; something which we’re very excited about."

ONEHealth is part of the Home Group, a network of marketing, innovation and design agency specialists that employs more than 240 people and has an annual turnover of £40m.

