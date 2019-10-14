Brands2Life strolls to pan-European Rover consumer PR brief

Founded and headquartered in Seattle, Rover describes itself as ‘a technology business committed to making pet care safe, easy, and affordable’.

Brands2Life has been charged with running strategic and targeted press office to generate data and insight-led coverage for Rover in national and lifestyle media, as well as building the brand, the category and increasing share of voice.

The agency said press office activity will be punctuated with bigger creative activations throughout the year and toolkit stories to drive brand awareness across Rover’s key European markets – including France, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands and Italy. These markets will be supported by the Brands2Life global network, which is made up of owner-managed communications agencies.

Nina Bowens, Rover’s European PR manager, said the business is planning to accelerate growth across Europe.

"We needed a strategic PR partner to help us build the brand here in the UK and across Europe, and the enthusiasm from the Brands2Life team was tangible," she said.

"Their pitch was really strong; demonstrating both insight-driven creative ideas and a hard-working press office. We all got the sense that the team cared deeply about our brand and the business impact that PR will bring."

Brands2Life’s consumer practice director Lydia Howard said the agency was "over the moon" to win Rover.

"Who wouldn’t want to work with such a brilliant brand and in such an exciting category? But this isn’t just about fun dog stories," Howard said.

"Our winning approach will capitalise on Rover’s position as the experts, with everything we do always laddering back to the brand point-of-view and benefits of its services. Our team will bring passion, strategic thinking and razor-sharp media know-how to create smart stories and creative moments, which will cut through for Rover month on month."