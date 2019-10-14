Manuka honey appoints UK comms agency after competitive pitch

The account win for Pegasus, which was appointed last month, was announced last week.



Manuka honey is widely known as a superfood that has medically proven antibacterial properties and NZMG manufactures a range of manuka honey and manuka oil products.



Its beekeepers operate approximately 12,000 strategically placed, traceable hives throughout the East Cape and other areas in the North Island of New Zealand.

Product launches

The Brighton-based agency’s consumer health and beauty team will handle the account and is tasked with promoting NZMG’s Manuka Lab and Melora brands, including launching the respective personal care product ranges of the two brands.







The account will be led by consumer health and beauty associate director Holly Ford and account director Katie Goddard.



Ford commented: "We’re really excited to be working with NZMG. Its heritage in health, passion for protecting the land and exceptional products mean all the ingredients are there for a very successful partnership aligning with our mission to Inspire Healthy Decisions."



She said: "We can’t wait to spread the word on Manuka and create a real buzz around the launch of the new products."







Kate Johnston, group marketing director, NZMG, commented: "It’s a really exciting time for Manuka Lab and Melora. With new retail listings in the UK, we felt it the perfect time to partner with Pegasus to tell our brand stories."



She added: "We are delighted to have found an agency that appreciates the opportunity for our brands and can offer us multi-channel communications support as we enter the next phase of our journey."

Healthy outlook

Pegasus, which works for clients ranging from GSK, Pfizer and Sanofi to Astellas, Bayer and Lloyds Pharmacy, is part of Ashfield Healthcare Communications – a division of UDG Healthcare.



It was the winner of the Campaign of the Year at PRWeek’s 2018 Campaigns for Good Awards, for the suicide awareness campaign Small Talk Saves Lives, for Network Rail, the Samaritans, British Transport Police and the Rail Delivery Group.



Pegasus is the top ranked regional agency in the PRWeekTop 150 UK PR Consultancies Rankings 2019, coming in at 26th place.



It made revenues of more than £12m in 2018 and employs 135 staff.

