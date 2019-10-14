CIPR appoints comms agency to create campaign for 'no deal Brexit'

The CIPR industry body has selected brand comms agency Launch to create a series of short films targeting small businesses ahead of the 31 October Brexit deadline.

The 'talking head' films will feature practical advice to SMEs on how they can prepare for a no deal Brexit when it comes to PR and reputation.

The initiative is financed with £146,000 from the Government's Business Readiness Fund.

The agency’s content division will manage the production of the series – from storyboarding and scripting to directing, filming and editing.

The films will feature a range of sectors – including health, IT and technology, schools, construction, retail and transport – and be supported with targeted paid social.

CIPR CEO Alastair McCapra said: "Our role is to help SMEs communicate effectively at this critical time. Launch have the content expertise and quite simply a great attitude to make things happen fast."

The campaign will run alongside the Government’s Get Ready for Brexit campaign. 

Launch Founder Johnny Pitt added: "Hats off to the CIPR for securing central Government funding. We’re pleased as punch to have landed the high-profile project and to do our bit to help the whole industry."

