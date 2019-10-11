PRWeek UK Awards 2019: Winners revealed

The 2019 Awards once more celebrated the best campaigns, consultancies and teams over the past 12 months, as well as honouring Sue Garrard, former Unilever senior vice-president, sustainable business and comms, who was inducted into the PRWeek Hall of Fame.
Weber Shandwick picked up three awards, including Large Consultancy of the Year. Tech agency Octopus also bagged a hat-trick of accolades for its Tudder 'Tinder for Cows' campaign, for Hectare Agritech.
There were a brace of wins each for Golin, Taylor Herring, The Romans and Heathrow Airport's in-house comms team.
Thirty-three awards were given at the gala event, which was held at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on London's Park Lane.
PRWeek would like to thank our esteemed panel of industry professionals who judged the awards, as well as our sponsors and of course all of the entrants and attendees.
Below is the full list of categories – click on the links to find out details of the winners, highly commended and finalists in each category:
Gold Awards
Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year
In-House Team of the Year (Private Sector)
In-House Team of the Year (Public or Third Sector)
People & Agencies
Specialist Consultancy of the Year
Young PR Professional of the Year
Campaigns of the Year (sectors)
Healthcare – Ethical & OTC Consumer
FMCG, Health, Beauty, Retail and Fashion
Sport & Entertainment, Arts & Media
Travel, Leisure, Lifestyle & Hospitality
Campaigns of the Year (techniques)
Best Use of Planning, Strategy & Evaluation
Internal Comms and Employee Engagement
Issues and Reputation Management
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
Best Use of Celebrity or Celebrities
Congratulations to all the winners!
Images by Steve Pope/Fotowales