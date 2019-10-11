PRWeek UK Awards 2019: Winners revealed

The 2019 Awards once more celebrated the best campaigns, consultancies and teams over the past 12 months, as well as honouring Sue Garrard, former Unilever senior vice-president, sustainable business and comms, who was inducted into the PRWeek Hall of Fame.

Weber Shandwick picked up three awards, including Large Consultancy of the Year. Tech agency Octopus also bagged a hat-trick of accolades for its Tudder 'Tinder for Cows' campaign, for Hectare Agritech.

There were a brace of wins each for Golin, Taylor Herring, The Romans and Heathrow Airport's in-house comms team.

Thirty-three awards were given at the gala event, which was held at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House on London's Park Lane.

PRWeek would like to thank our esteemed panel of industry professionals who judged the awards, as well as our sponsors and of course all of the entrants and attendees.

Below is the full list of categories – click on the links to find out details of the winners, highly commended and finalists in each category:

Gold Awards

Large Consultancy of the Year

Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year

Small Consultancy of the Year

In-House Team of the Year (Private Sector)



In-House Team of the Year (Public or Third Sector)

People & Agencies

Best Agency Outside London

Specialist Consultancy of the Year

New Consultancy of the Year

Young PR Professional of the Year

Campaigns of the Year (sectors)

Public Affairs

Healthcare – Ethical & OTC Consumer

FMCG, Health, Beauty, Retail and Fashion

Automotive and Transport



Sport & Entertainment, Arts & Media



Travel, Leisure, Lifestyle & Hospitality

B2B Campaign



City and Corporate



Not-for-Profit



Public Sector



Financial Services



Technology



Best International Campaign

Campaigns of the Year (techniques)

Best Use of Content



Best Use of Creativity



Best Use of Planning, Strategy & Evaluation

Best Use of a Small Budget



Best Integrated Campaign

Best PR Event



Internal Comms and Employee Engagement



Issues and Reputation Management

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Best Cause-Led Campaign

Best Use of Celebrity or Celebrities

Congratulations to all the winners!

Images by Steve Pope/Fotowales

