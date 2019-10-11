FTI Consulting MD among big comms signings at Manchester United

Andrew Ward joins in the new role of head of corporate and commercial communications.

A lifelong Man United fan, Ward was a journalist at The Financial Times for 19 years, with roles including White House correspondent and UK news editor.

Most recently he was the MD of strategic communications at consultancy firm FTI Consulting.

Rachel Fraser will be the club’s first head of internal communications. She has held senior internal comms leadership and business roles at both Manchester Airport Group and the BBC.

They will both report to the club’s director of communications, Charlie Brooks.

Greig Mailer joins as corporate communications manager, and will report to Ward.

Mailer previously worked as head of marketing and communications at the Scottish Football Association, after holding a similar role at Hibernian FC.

PRWeek understands that Mailer started this week, while Ward and Fraser will join later this year.

The club hopes the appointments will ensure that its comms team is fully equipped on the corporate and commercial side, alongside existing team members who deal with the comms and PR for the manager, players and teams (academy, women’s and first teams).