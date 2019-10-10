Britvic hires agency veteran Davnet Doran to top brand PR role

The role involves leading the global brand team, reporting to chief marketing officer Matt Barwell.

Her remit includes well-known brands such Tango, J2O and Robinsons, as well as new product launches.

Doran, who left M&C Saatchi PR last September after 10 months as MD, will continue as a non-executive director at Fanclub PR, a role she has held since December 2018. She is also deputy treasurer at Women in PR.

Doran previously spent five years at Unity, latterly as managing director, and before that worked at Cake.

Corporate comms and trade PR at Britvic is headed by group corporate relations director Kathryn Partridge.

In July the company hired two PR agencies for new briefs, with Tin Man becoming brand PR agency for J2O and Cirkle awarded the firm's first ever consumer press office retainer.