The PR Week: 10.11.2019: Jorge Plasencia, República Havas

Jorge Plasencia, chairman and CEO of República Havas, shares his perspective on multicultural marketing and engaging the vast and varied Latinx American population.

"Our business is all about insights," Plasencia said. "Our business is all about 'what are those little cultural cues we'll hook onto for brands?'"

Joining PRWeek's Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch, Plasencia takes on the news of the week, including the NBA's controversy in China, Edelman's new global head of data and analytics, the #MeToo movement two years on in the PR industry, Le Creuset's Star Wars collaboration and the ongoing celebrity drama in "Wagatha Christie."