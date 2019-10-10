Ruder Finn's head of integrated comms Fred Hawrysh exits

NEW YORK: Ruder Finn’s EVP and head of integrated communications Fred Hawrysh has left the agency to launch his own consultancy.

Hawrysh explained in a LinkedIn post that he has formed Fred Hawrysh Consulting to "help in-house comms teams become best-in-class while achieving their comms and, more importantly, business objectives."

His services include positioning, messaging and narrative development; crisis and issues counsel and management; media, speakers and crisis training; building CEO platforms and executive thought leadership campaigns; and developing in-house capabilities and teams.

Hawrysh joined Ruder Finn last June. At that time, he told PRWeek he was focused on identifying opportunities to integrate campaigns, investment opportunities and developing new capabilities. In the past year, Ruder Finn has acquired two healthcare agencies: SPI Group and RLA Collective.

Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden told PRWeek that Hawrysh resigned from the firm at the end of August. His role as EVP of integrated communications will not be replaced, an agency representative said.

"We wish him well in his next ventures," said Bloomgarden.

Prior to Ruder Finn, Hawrysh was president and CEO of North America at PPR Communications. Earlier in his career, he was global head of comms at Accenture and the head of corporate affairs for Thomson Reuters.

Hawrysh was not immediately available for comment.