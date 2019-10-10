US comms agency adopts Lansons brand

The agency – now known as Lansons Intermarket – said it not only signifies the closer ties between the London and New York offices, but also the creation of a unified global team that offers clients a greater scope of services.

Lansons took a majority stake in Intermarket in February, marking its first expansion abroad.

"The rebrand is the first step in an expansion of services we offer in the United States," said Lansons CEO Tony Langham. "We look forward to a greater focus on helping organisations define their purpose and manage their reputation, as well as navigate significant periods of change and transformation."

In addition to its more established corporate communications and PR services such as media relations, thought leadership and social media, Lansons Intermarket will be able to integrate surveys via strategic insight agency Opinium, and video production capabilities.



"We are eager to offer our clients a seamless package of communications services linking two of the world’s most important centers of finance and media," said Lansons Intermarket president Martin Mosbacher.

Lansons Intermarket CEO Matt Zachowski said the fact both agencies are members of Global Communication Partners (GCP), an extensive international network that includes partners in over 18 countries, will allow them to service clients on a global basis.