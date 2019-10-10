BlackBerry hires MWWPR's Karen Clyne

SAN RAMON, Calif.: BlackBerry has hired Karen Clyne as head of global communications.

Based in San Ramon, California, Clyne is reporting to CMO Mark Wilson. She started in the role in late September.

Clyne has joined the smartphone-turned-software-enterprise company from MWWPR, where she was EVP and GM for the Western region and technology practice leader. She worked at the PR agency for three years, after joining as its San Francisco GM and tech practice leader.

Previously, Clyne was SVP of client services at Eastwick, VP of Herrick Media, senior director of corporate comms at Brisbane Digital Consulting Group and senior PR manager for hard-drive maker Maxtor.

After years of being squeezed in the smartphone space by Apple, Samsung, Huawei and others, BlackBerry has transformed into an enterprise business focused on cybersecurity and connected cars. Last year, it acquired AI cybersecurity company Cylance for $1.4 billion.

Last month, BlackBerry reported a 16% revenue increase in its fiscal 2020 Q2 to $244 million.

Sarah McKinney, its former head of corporate communications between 2016 and 2019, joined mobility company Aptiv in July.