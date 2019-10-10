Cascade Communications makes trio of senior hires

Joining the agency as business directors are former Lansons board director Andrew Silverman, Jonathan Simpson from Quatro PR and Simon Petar from iNHouse Communications.

Silverman's public affairs career includes stints at the Home Office, Number 10 and he was private secretary to Peter Mandelson earlier in his career.

Simpson was formerly a director at Quatro PR and is a long-standing councillor in London, he brings with him over 20 years’ experience of local government and property communication.

Petar joins from iNHouse Communications where he led the local public affairs and stakeholder communications unit, advising clients including The Hyde Group, VolkerWessels, TopHat and NHBC.

Completing the business director’s team is Sam Wilson, who has been promoted from client director after four years at Cascade.

In addition, the consultancy has brought in a number of senior advisors that include media relations advisor and former world business editor of the Times, Carl Mortished; strategic communication expert and former adviser to the Blair, Brown and Cameron Premierships, Paul Brown; and built environment wellbeing and placemaking specialist Petronella Tyson.

Emma Waterfall, founder and managing director of Cascade, said the new hires will enable the agency to deliver strategic counsel in a period of political flux and uncertainty.

"Cascade is evolving as a consultancy in terms of its team, capabilities and the sectors that it serves," she added. "This is timely for a consulting market where clients are seeking to understand the consequences of Brexit and the potential opportunities arising from it."