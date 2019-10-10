Good Broadcast makes senior appointment from 4media

Gadhavi joins after seven years at 4media group. He will work alongside former BBC hack Jack Baine, who joined earlier this year, to help drive strategic broadcast counsel beyond the traditional ‘radio day’ offering.

The pair will run day-to-day operations, with Baine taking responsibility for editorial output and Gadhavi focusing on account handling and commercial growth.

"It’s fantastic to see the value and stock that the VCCP Partnership has placed in the growth of our broadcast offering," Gadhavi said.

Gadhavi will report to Liam Maguire, an executive director within the VCCP Partnership, who also leads Newsfeed PR.

Maguire said: "Vish joining is an absolute coup. He is one of the industry’s top talents. His knowledge of the sector, reputation for quality and progressive thinking is an excellent cultural fit with our own challenger mentality."

Josh Wheeler will continue to head up the agency’s offering in Manchester.

In July, broadcast veteran Phil Caplin left Good Broadcast to set up his own consultancy.