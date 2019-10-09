Field Consulting wins major trade body account

The agency was appointed after a competitive pitch against several other agencies and will work on a six-month project initially.

Lucy Holbrook, managing director of Field Consulting, will lead work on the account.

She told PRWeek the agency's task is to promote "the essential role of home-builders in the UK".

The focus will be on their contribution to skills and employment opportunities, as well as local communities, and financing and building new amenities such as schools, health facilities and public spaces, according to Holbrook.

Field Consulting will also provide day-to-day media support the construction trade body.

Growth

Founded in 2014 by Chris Rumfitt, former managing director, public affairs, at Edelman, and originally called Corporate Reputation Consulting, Field Consulting has grown to become a 17-strong team.

The political and corporate comms consultancy's key clients range from property investment and development company Capital & Counties Properties to Alstom, Govia Thameslink and the Football Association.

It is also expanding into the energy sector, with clients including sustainable jet fuel technologist Velocys.

In July, train operating company LNER (London North Eastern Railway) appointed Field Consulting to deliver a stakeholder engagement, media relations and social media brief for the King's Cross remodelling project and East Coast Mainline upgrade. The account was formerly held by Teneo.

Once complete, the upgrade works will enable an additional two long-distance services an hour into and out of London, and improve train service reliability for an estimated 20 million train passengers.





Click here to subscribe to the new, FREE public affairs bulletin to receive dedicated public affairs news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public affairs bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com