MWWPR wins Supercross account for 2020 season

PALMETTO, Fla: Feld Entertainment has hired MWWPR to represent its Monster Energy Supercross brand in the U.S. for its 2020 season.

The Palmetto-based events company, which also owns Monster Jam, Disney on Ice, Disney Live, Marvel Universe Live, Sesame Street Live and DreamWorks Trolls the Experience, hired MWW after an RFP process to represent the motorcycle racing brand.

The company handed the account to MWW after inviting other shops to pitch this summer, said Steve Yaros, SVP of global public relations at Feld. He declined to disclose other details about the search.

"We came away highly impressed with MWWPR and their deep sports expertise," Yaros said.

He declined to disclose the account’s budget but said MWW’s contract is set to run through the end of its 2020 season. The agency will work to "elevate Supercross into the mainstream sports and motorsports conversation" and get its competitors recognized on the same level as mainstream athletes.

Joe Flores, EVP and head of sports and entertainment at MWW, will lead a core three-person team on the account. The agency will call on other staffers as needed.

MWW also nabbed the business of video game publisher 704Games this year. In January, it opened an Austin location and hired former Edelman SVP Kristie Taylor to build out the office.

MWW posted 6% revenue growth in 2018, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.