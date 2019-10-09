PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2019: Best Use of a Celebrity or Celebrities in a Campaign
Best Use of a Celebrity or Celebrities in a Campaign goes to 'Toilet Role of a Lifetime', by The Romans for Virgin Trains. In a change from the usual celebrity-led work, this used a seasoned soap actor to engage and encourage people to enter a competition, gaining national coverage in the process.
