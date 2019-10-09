In brief: Milk & Honey and Red Marlin senior appointments, wins for Promote, Jargon and John Doe

Milk & Honey PR makes senior promotion

Corporate brand agency Milk & Honey PR has promoted Jessica Ballinger (above) to associate partner. Ballinger, a former senior account director at Brands2Life, joined the agency in January as client director. In addition to Ballinger’s promotion, the agency is also celebrating the addition of Imogen Wallis, who joins next month, as digital client manager.

More briefs: London agency opens in Scotland, wins for Cirkle, Babel, Aisle 8, Grifco and We Are Boutique



Access acquires Pulsar to enhance social media capability

Access Intelligence, the AIM-listed technology company delivering Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for the PR, communications and marketing industries, has acquired Pulsar in a stock swap acquisition with Cello Health. Pulsar use AI to analyse conversational and behavioural social media data to help brands understand their audiences and create impactful content. It will join the Access Intelligence portfolio of products that enable businesses to understand, target and engage key opinion leaders according to their brand, product or industry.

River flows into PR

The River Group is expanding its expertise into PR by launching Maven Communications - a UK PR and communications agency whose ethos is to work with brands that have the consumer’s interests at heart. Maven is jointly owned by River and Lisa Taylor, of Well Hello success. She said: "We’re offering clients the best of both worlds. We’re an excitable and exciting start-up agency that’s part of a multi-award-winning content group."

Red Marlin strengthens leadership team

Automotive comms specialist Red Marlin has appointed Liam O’Neill (above) as its commercial director to enhance its expertise in future mobility. O’Neill joins from the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) – an organisation investing £1bn to develop low-carbon vehicle technologies – where he was the corporate communications manager. He has also previously worked agency-side and at the Express.

John Doe drinks in whisky brand

Blended whisky brand Chivas Regal has appointed John Doe Live to handle the management of experiential and media partnerships for The Blend for the second year running. Last year, John Doe worked with Chivas to expand from a single venue pop-up in London to a nationwide experience delivering whisky-blending masterclasses to over 5,000 consumers. John Doe will continue to deliver this end-to-end service.

Promote ahead of the pack with half marathon win

London Landmarks Half Marathon has appointed Promote PR to manage its consumer PR. Over 14,000 runners will take part in the event next year on March 29. The agency’s role includes content creation, recruiting media and celebrity runners, establishing media partnerships and ongoing media relations to drive coverage and awareness across the country.

Westcon-Comstor appoints Jargon

Jargon PR, a B2B PR agency based in Hampshire, has has been selected by international technology distributor, Westcon-Comstor, as its EMEA regional PR partner. The agency will provide strategic counsel and tactical campaign execution across social media, IT, trade and channel press. Jargon will focus on raising the profile of the brand’s value creation with particular emphasis on its services, global deployment and circular technology solutions.