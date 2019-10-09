Breakfast Briefing: Five things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

The latest on the NBA vs. China. Will Thursday’s exhibition game go on as scheduled? Or will the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers come home without even lacing up their sneakers? The signs -- or sudden lack thereof on a Chinese arena -- and canceled press conference are indicating the pre-season game could be in jeopardy in the latest fallout from Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s pro-Hong Kong tweet.

All over Shanghai, they’re taking down banners and signs for the NBA in general, and for Thursday’s Lakers-Nets game specifically.

Game is still officially "on"...as of now. Lots of shrugged shoulders over whether it will actually happen. pic.twitter.com/6MFqnWGjFN — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 9, 2019

ESPN is facing criticism after a network executive reportedly asked on-air talent to adhere to its "stick to sports" policy while covering a story that is all about international politics. Critics from Human Rights Watch and other organizations have accused the network of lacking a backbone in standing up to China in its coverage.

Another court ruling has gone against Johnson & Johnson. A jury in Philadelphia has ordered the company to pay $8 billion to a man who said antipsychotic treatment Risperdal enlarged his breasts and claimed the company provided insufficient warning. Experts say the award could be lowered on appeal.

If your Facebook News Feed has gotten more political in recent weeks, that’s no accident. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and his allies are spending tens of thousands of dollars on Facebook ads related to impeachment, which his team sees as a winning issue with his base of supporters, according to Axios.

Wondering what everyone was tweeting about this morning? Here’s a PSA: if you’re a famous soccer star, or the spouse of one, keep a tight list of everyone with access to your social media accounts. Otherwise, something like this could happen.