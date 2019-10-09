Serviceplan Middle East appoints executive creative director

Bagri joins Serviceplan Group with 15 years' experience under his belt, working with companies including BBDO, JWT, Leo Burnett and FP7, among others, and across campaigns for global brands including HSBC, Coca-Cola, MasterCard, HSBC, Sony, PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Nestle and Emirates Airlines.

Serviceplan Group is a global independent agency group, with headquarters in Munich and 24 locations worldwide.

Bagri began his career 15 years ago in Mumbai, India, before relocating to Dubai in 2011 to join FP7, subsequently receiving awards at a number of internationally recognised festivals including Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, One Show, Clio Awards, Loeries, New York Festival and Dubai Lynx.

Serviceplan Middle East has designed the role of executive creative director to 'improve the creative output of its Dubai agency, expand its capabilities in executing projects, and push the creative and strategic offerings of the agency further', a statement from the company said.

Bagri will be responsible for managing and inspiring the creative team, attracting the best talent and collaborating with clients on campaigns in the region.

Natalie Shardan, general manager of Serviceplan Middle East, said: "We’re all excited to welcome Akilesh to the agency as we embark on our future projects.

"The process of finding the perfect ECD for us was lengthy and detailed, but we’re very pleased that we landed a great guy.

"Serviceplan Group Middle East is currently going through positive, drastic changes that will elevate the offerings of our agency. I’m very excited about what’s coming our way."

Serviceplan Group Middle East is the Dubai-based MENA hub of the Serviceplan Group, Europe's largest owner-managed and partner-managed independent agency group.