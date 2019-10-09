'I have to recruit from abroad' - UAE agency boss on lack of talent in the region

Communication houses continue to struggle to source the right talent in the region - with PR shops often having to hire abroad to meet the required expertise, says the CEO of a Dubai-based PR shop.

Natasha Hatherall-Shawe, founder and CEO of TishTash marketing and public relations, says while the world of PR is the region is ‘expanding and evolving’, employing the right talent remains a constant challenge.

"We still have a lack of talent and I find recruiting here a little disappointing at times," Hatherall-Shawe told PRWeek Middle East. "I have had to recruit many roles from the UK as I failed to find what I needed here."

Recruiting - and retaining - talent is among several challenges PR shops in the region face, she says, with ‘going digital’ being another obstacle.

"Regarding digital, we're catching on fast and now have a lot more experts in this area, but we still need to get a lot more digitally-savvy than we are.

"PR agencies cannot avoid having to provide digital and social media services now as it is all so heavily entwined and if you don’t, you miss out on so many new business opportunities.

"Generally, I think we were lagging, but we’re starting to catch up. On both the media side and PR agency side, there was definitely a digital skillset gap and, for a long time, it was a worry that there was a such a lack of digitally savvy comms professionals here in the market, but this is changing and people are aware it is a new skill set that they need to learn and adapt to, rather than continuing to do what they did in the offline world online.

"Also, in the Middle East we have such a melting pot of nationalities and cultures, that is rarely seen elsewhere. Even at a very basic level, this presents many challenges for brands as they have to create communications to speak to many different needs and there really is no 'one shape fits all' approach.

Inflated influencers

"Also, the delay in our region getting online and the fact many media outlets only launched websites and social media platforms for their titles in the last couple of years, left us in a situation where for many years influencers were one of the only ways to get a decent online presence in the region.

"As such, we are left with influencer rate cards higher than those for A-lister Hollywood stars – and a very challenging influencer landscape to operate in....one that is still suffering today in terms of standards, quality, measurement and slightly crazy behaviour."

That being said, Hatherall-Shawe, who launched her agency in 2012, says Dubai and the wider region remains a landscape of opportunity.

"I love Dubai and the wider region for the opportunities and entrepreneurial spirit. We see so much of and this is never more the case than when it comes to running a PR agency.

"I know that if I was in London I wouldn't have achieved half of what I have in seven-and-a-half years with TishTash, and I’d never have won a portfolio of global brands in year one of business, as sadly start-up and boutique agencies rarely get a look-in back in London. Here, companies and brands are much more open to working with small agencies and trying something new.

"I also love magazines and print has prevailed a lot longer here than in many other markets. [It's] in part due to the luxury brand culture. I’m glad we still have a publishing industry that is still launching new print titles and not just closing them."

Regional opportunity

Hatherall-Shawe is excited by the opportunities across the Middle East.

"The UAE is our home market and we still get excited by all there is to achieve here," she says. "In particular, there is so much opportunity in Abu Dhabi and we’re excited to grow our presence there."

"Kuwait is such a beauty hub, with many of the best influencers in this sector. Saudi is also exciting as there is so much change and development happening there now and we expect it will continue to speed up in terms of changes and access – we’re looking forward to launching multi-brand events there very soon as we feel there is such a gap waiting to be filled."

Hatherall-Shawe says the world of PR has evolved a lot over the last decade.

"We are finding that most clients are now looking for a more 360-degree approach to marketing, with traditional PR being only one small part.

"The importance of social media has changed the core channel mix for many brands and the rise of on-demand TV such as Netflix and Amazon have massively effected media consumption.

"The biggest challenge for agencies is having enough internal flexibility and fluidity to be able to respond quickly enough to the changing landscape and client needs.

"One of the best things about being a boutique(ish) agency is our ability to stay agile.

"I have spent my career in PR and I genuinely believe that, when done well, it is one of the most important, impactful and cost-effective marketing channels for any brand, established or not. What you can achieve with PR for a relatively small budget is such a lot when you compare it to other channels. We’re not only there for the good times, but we also have such an important role to play for brands when issues and crises happen and we can support in dealing with all that credibly and organically in a way no other channel can."

