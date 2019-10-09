Homelessness-themed Creative Shootout 2019 opens for entries

The one-day creative award has chosen homeless charity Crisis as its Charity of the Year and is inviting agencies to submit an entry at creativeshootout.com that explains why their agency has the creative clout to work with Crisis.

The entry can be in any format but must be viewed or read by award judges in 60 seconds. The deadline is Friday, 29 November.

Eight finalists will then be selected to go on and compete in the live head-to-head final where teams will be given a real brief on the day from Crisis.

They have four hours to come up with a campaign idea before pitching it on stage at the Picturehouse Central in London in just ten minutes. The winner receives a £10,000 prize.

Matt Downie, director of policy and external affairs at Crisis, said: "In 21st century Britain, nobody should be homeless. The homelessness crisis is one of the most urgent issues of our time. We know the brilliant creative industry can help."

Last year’s live final saw Scottish agency Wire see off stiff competition with their ‘Am I Plastic Positive?’ campaign for A Plastic Planet.

Creative Shootout founder Johnny Pitt said: "As we celebrate our fifth year, the event will do what’s it’s always done; champion the UK’s best creative talent in a real, live and yet supportive environment."