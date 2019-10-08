APCO names Jeff Astle Shanghai MD

SHANGHAI: APCO Worldwide has named Jeff Astle as MD of Shanghai.

He is replacing James Robinson, who was named APCO’s global lead for geo-commerce in New York.

Astle started in the Shanghai MD role at the end of last month. He is reporting to Anne Wang, COO of Greater China at APCO.

Astle said he is planning to bring more work to APCO’s China offices, especially from European businesses. He also wants to develop the firm’s practices in China, including consumer, financial services, digital and social media, sustainability and purpose, thought leadership, risk and crisis management, corporate leadership, culture and agility.

Previously, Astle was MD for China at the China-Britain Business Council, which works to connect British and Chinese businesses and organizations for work in China and the U.K., as well as other markets.

A council representative could not be reached for comment about plans to replace Astle.

In April, APCO ended its lobbying work for Chinese tech giant Huawei, which had been a client since 2010. APCO also promoted two senior leaders in April, making Tina-Marie Adams lead for growth in North America and giving Matthew Gallagher responsibility for its Chicago office.

APCO’s revenue was up 4% last year to $134.1 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.