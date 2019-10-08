Citadel communications chief Julie Andreeff Jensen to step down

CHICAGO: Julie Andreeff Jensen, chief corporate affairs and communications officer at Citadel, is planning to step down.

Jensen’s exit has been expected for some time, according to a source familiar with the matter. Last spring, she told Citadel that she is returning to Washington, DC, so her children could attend school in her hometown in the fall.

For three years, Jensen oversaw internal and external comms, including marketing, brand communications, executive comms and philanthropy at the financial institution.

Her last day at Citadel will be this year. The company is planning to announce a successor in the coming weeks.

"Julie made a lasting impact on Citadel over the past three years," said Citadel COO Gerald Beeson, in a statement. "I am grateful for her leadership and wish Julie and her family all the best in DC. She will be missed."

Jensen joined Citadel in 2016, relocating to Chicago to lead its communications team and showcase the financial services company’s brand and story. She also helped to launch Connect//Women, an internal program to mentor and develop female leadership.

In a statement, Jensen said she is "extremely proud" of her team’s accomplishments.

"I feel so fortunate to have worked with the most talented and determined people in finance," she added. "I have made lifelong friends and will miss my colleagues and the amazing city of Chicago, which our family proudly called home for the past three years."

Citadel has about $32 billion in assets under management. Before joining Citadel, Jensen was a partner at Brunswick Group for seven years, working with clients such as Microsoft, GE and Pfizer on issues ranging from crises to mergers and acquisitions.

Jensen started her career in Democratic Party politics, including as an aide to the late Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-MA). She also worked on President Barack Obama’s 2008 election campaign, as well as the presidential campaigns of Sens. Chris Dodd (D-CT) and John Kerry (D-MA).