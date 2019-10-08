Amber Allman joins AlliantGroup as first comms, PR director

USA Today Network’s Amber Allman has joined AlliantGroup as its first director of communications and PR.

Based in Washington, DC, she is reporting to Rose McCarty, VP of education and awareness. Allman will oversee corporate comms and PR and also support communications for AlliantGroup’s forthcoming cybersecurity business, she added, as well as partnering with trade associations primarily in the technology space.

Allman has been overseeing a small team of content writers since starting in the role on September 9.

It is the first time that AlliantGroup has hired someone to lead communications as a separate

function under education and awareness.

Allman noted that AlliantGroup is described in Google searches as a tax consultancy, but it is best known for helping its client base of small to medium-sized businesses qualify and apply for research and development tax credits. The company has worked with more than 16,000 businesses to claim more than $8 billion in tax incentives, according to its website. AlliantGroup is headquartered in Houston with offices in Boston, Chicago, New York and Washington, DC, among other cities, according to its website.

"As I see it, they drive innovation and job growth in the U.S. and that helps us stay competitive in the global landscape," Allman said.

Previously, Allman was VP of corporate communications and events at USA Today Network and head of global public affairs at Yahoo. She has also worked at 463 Communications, ENC Strategy and the American Red Cross.