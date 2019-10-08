Digital Edition: September - October 2019

Download the Digital Edition Here

Communications Bellwether Survey: PRWeek and Boston University’s second annual report reflects the state of a fast-changing industry that is getting held back by corporate culture and out-of-touch leadership. After reading the feature, go in-depth by purchasing the Premium Edition of the survey, a 75-page breakdown of all the data with even more content here.

Levi Strauss & Co: As consumers seek brands that have values that mirror their own, Levi’s CEO and president Chip Bergh knows the iconic jeans brand must take a stand on the most controversial issues of the day.

Diversity Distinction in PR Awards: Agencies and brands are not only boosting their diversity issues, but also broadening them to be more inclusive and innovative, all of which was on display at PRWeek and the PR Council’s ninth annual Diversity Distinction in PR Awards.

Newsmaker: FedEx’s Brie Carere, EVP and chief marketing and communications officer, guides an international team as the company faces trade wars and speculation about tech giant competition.

Crocs: SVP and CMO Terence Reilly discusses how the shoe brand shakes off criticism and re-embraces its uniqueness while using social media and collaborations to continue to grow.

