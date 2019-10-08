Case Study: 'Immense' media interest in youth climate strike

Across the UK, hundreds of thousands of people led by school children took part in the protests to highlight the need for urgent ‘climate action’ ahead of a UN Climate Summit in New York.

The UK Student Climate Network (UKSCN) has been central to that movement.

Greenhouse PR put together a team to help run UKSCN’s media centre, supported the activists, and prepared UKSCN spokespeople on key messages for live and pre-record media interviews.

The agency also conducted research that found people see climate change as more important than Brexit; organised a regional roadshow in advance of the strike to educate people about how a Green New Deal could help transform the economy; and conducted advanced media briefings with national press.

As a result, the event achieved over 1,800 pieces of online and print coverage with over 50 broadcast clips, and more than 70 interviews were broadcast on the day.

Jake Woodier, organiser of the UKSCN, said: "Greenhouse demonstrated a fantastic ability to navigate the media with such professionalism throughout the campaign, from the regional events the weeks before the strike to the immense levels of attention we experienced on the day."

Senior account manager at Greenhouse PR Rachel Parkes said working alongside the student strikers was a privilege.

"The students were some of the best spokespeople we have had the pleasure to work with - eloquent and passionate, ready and eager to debate about the political and systemic change that is needed within our society to tackle the climate emergency," she added.