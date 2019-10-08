Weber Shandwick Germany taps up ad agency boss as new CEO

Weber Shandwick Germany has offices in Berlin, Cologne, Frankfurt and Munich and the market is one of the largest for Weber in the EMEA region.

He will begin his new role at Weber on 4 November and reports into EMEA COO, Jonas Palmqvist.

Schäfer brings more than 20 years’ experience in marketing and consulting, specialising in integrated and strategic communications across consumer, corporate, financial and creative development.

He has spent the past two years as managing director of VCCP Berlin and his previous roles include roles managing director of Ogilvy & Mather Advertising and Jung von Matt/Spree.

Schäfer says: "I have joined Weber Shandwick for the brilliant opportunity to help drive the continued transformation of this innovative, strategic and creative communication agency. I see opportunity for Weber Shandwick to broaden its influence in marketing in Germany by further building and merging data, technology and storytelling to offer best-in-class, channel agnostic, data-inspired creativity that drives conversation and change."

Palmqvist added: "This is an inspiring time for our business in EMEA and globally as we continue to outperform the competition and gain industry recognition for our solutions-driven work for clients. In applying his experience in building teams focused on creative, strategic marketing and communications initiatives, he will help us solidify our German operation as a leading partner for clients in the market."