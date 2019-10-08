Celebrity live event series to celebrate the world of Twitter

Samsung KX presents: Thread Talks is a series of six exclusive ‘in conversation’ events that take place at the tech giant’s new experience space in Coal Drops Yard (above), where guests can experience the latest in culture and innovation, powered by the brand’s technology.

Tanya Weller, director of Samsung Showcase KX, said: "Our new event space allows us to open our customers up to a world of digital culture and immersive experiences, so Thread Talks is a welcome addition to our extensive calendar of events."

Each hour-long, free event will feature a celebrity performing a live reading of their favourite spats and chats from the social media platform.

Creative comms agency Taylor Herring devised the series, curated the speakers and brokered the partnership between Samsung and Twitter.

St Marks Studios is producing each talk and creating promotional video and branded assets.

The series launched on 10 Octobe with journalist, screenwriter and author Caitlin Moran.

She said prior to the event: "Twitter is the whole world in one place, and I intend to lead you towards the best bits, like a social media sommelier."



Other speakers include radio and TV host Roman Kemp, and sports journalist and radio host Colin Murray.

David Wilding, director of planning at Twitter UK, said: "We are seeing more and more people - as well as brands - embracing Threads as a creative way to express themselves and tell their stories on Twitter. It's fantastic that some of these amazing conversations will be brought to life through the Thread Talks series."