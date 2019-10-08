PRWeek UK Awards Winners 2019: New Consultancy of the Year
The New Consultancy of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Herring, goes to Don't Cry Wolf. Placing a high priority on ethics, environmental and social responsibility, and with a highly effective, freelance expert-powered business model, the firm has got off to an impressive start in business terms.
