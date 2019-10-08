Dessert chain Creams serves up consumer and corporate brief

Founded in 2008, Creams has 88 cafes across the UK and offers freshly prepared desserts ranging from waffles and crêpes to puddings and sundaes.

Last year, the chain served more than four million customers, dishing out more than 50 million scoops of gelato and one million milkshakes.

Hudson Sandler said Creams’ focus on product innovation and its strong engagement among young people and families has seen the business nominated for several industry awards.

The account will be led by Hudson Sandler partner Alex Brennan.

"Creams is a fantastic brand operating in a fast-growing sub-sector of the casual dining market," Brennan said.

"We’re really looking forward to working with the team to communicate the brand’s exciting story to support the business through its next phase of development."