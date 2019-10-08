Restaurant chain The Real Greek books UK comms agency

The agency will run an integrated PR and social media campaign. PR activity will operate across consumer and trade media. Palm’s in-house team will create "strategic content and manage social media advertising" across digital channels.

The brief charges Palm with driving growth and "creating unique initiatives that showcase the authenticity of its offering and its expertise in Greek drinking, dining and hospitality".

The Real Greek is a UK group of authentic Greek restaurants, serving contemporary Aegean food across 15 sites.

"We are delighted to represent The Real Greek, the UK’s only group of truly authentic Greek restaurants," Palm PR founding director Liam Keogh said.

"Our integrated public relations and social media campaign will aim to support in growing trade, whilst communicating and educating consumers on the genuine authenticity story at the heart of the brand."