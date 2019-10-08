Unilabs hires comms director from global travel company

Hammond joins from global travel management company CWT where he was global director of media relations and PR.

The new role will see his time split between London and Geneva, and he will be responsible for all internal and external communications, including public affairs, executive communications, and public relations.

He has more than 20 years of experience in media and communications, having worked with large global institutions across many sectors, including the Vatican Bank, Merrill Lynch and Publicis Groupe.

Hammond started his career as a foreign correspondent for Bloomberg in Indonesia, before running European coverage for Dealreporter and Debtwire, then part of the FT’s Mergermarket unit.

He will report to Christian Rebhan, Unilabs’ chief medical officer and head of customer excellence.

"We are delighted to welcome Alistair to the team," said Rebhan. "His broad international experience and extensive media network will be an invaluable asset as Unilabs continues its successful growth story."