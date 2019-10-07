Watch: Skittles' first Halloween ad in five years

Added 2 hours ago

The candy brand's humor is more absurdist than spooky.

News

We’ve all heard this scary story before. A witch lures a kid into her house with the promise of candy. 

Or so you’d think. In true Skittles form, the candy brand pulls off an absurdist twist in its first Halloween ad in five years. Skittles partnered with M&Ms, Starburst and Snickers to release Bite Size Horror films in 2017. 

"Skittles decided to release a Halloween ad after five years because what better time of the year for the brand to celebrate along with its consumers and fans than Halloween?" a brand spokesperson said, via email. "It’s an event where Skittles can organically join in the conversation."

The Halloween ad was created by DDB Chicago in partnership with Smuggler Production House.

