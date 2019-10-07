Should Tide say something about Glenlivet's whisky capsules?

"An entire generation were told not to eat Tide Pods and you just set them all back." That was just one tweet after The Glenlivet unveiled its Capsule Collection of pods filled with whisky.

Is there a ring of truth to the tweet? Is one brand’s publicity stunt the reawakening of another’s crisis?

The #TidePodChallenge hashtag returned last week, as Twitter users joked at the resemblance between the whisky capsules and the brightly colored plastic laundry detergent pods. The ill-advised social media trend, which had been dormant for the past year, involved people filming themselves eating Tide laundry detergent pods and challenging others to do the same.

Tide Pods were mentioned in stories in The Washington Post, Bloomberg and Forbes about Glenlivet capsules. Vice even published a story over the weekend with the headline, "At long last, alcoholic Tide Pods are finally here."

Last year, Tide enlisted former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski to tell teens to abstain from the Tide Pod Challenge. Petra Renck, spokesperson for Tide parent Procter & Gamble, told PRWeek at the time that the CPG company had been working with social media networks to "remove harmful content that is not consistent with their policies."

Since Tide introduced the pods in 2012, it has conducted a multiyear effort to reduce accidental detergent exposure and to ensure liquid laundry packets are used safely.

"While we love it when people talk about our brands, we always want it to be for the right reasons," said Procter & Gamble VP of global communications and advocacy Damon Jones. "By now, everyone knows that laundry pacs are made to clean clothes.– nothing more, nothing less. And we take every opportunity to remind people that they should be stored and used properly (kept in their original containers, closed, out of reach and out of sight)."

Does Tide need to ask Glenlivet to moderate its marketing strategy? Take our poll below.