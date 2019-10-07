Tell me about Hanbury Strategy and the work you do
Our mission is to be the go-to international consultancy for anyone facing a challenging political risk or issue. We provide political analysis and insight covering both the UK and the EU to help clients navigate this time of unprecedented change. Alongside our political analysis, we create communications strategies to help clients communicate effectively with consumers and government, while underpinning our work with first-class polling and data.
What do you enjoy most?
Our founding partners, Ameet Gill and Paul Stephenson, came together after the 2016 EU Referendum - from either side of the debate. From that starting point, Hanbury has always been cross-party; a place where all ideas are valued and we aren’t afraid to challenge each other. I was the first Lib Dem to join the team, and now two-thirds of the 2017 Labour Policy Unit is now at Hanbury. I’ve found that clients really value this diversity of thought.
What challenges do you face as a consultancy?
We’ve just celebrated our third birthday, and I’ve been here for two of those. That means we’re quite new on the block, but we’re of a size that means we’re going up against and competing with the established players in the industry. That’s our challenge: the rate of our growth.
Why is it an exciting time to work in public affairs?
Politics has never been so relevant. From dinner tables to board rooms, everyone is seeking clarity in what is a fast-changing and complex political environment. This is really exciting, and our work is now in more demand than ever before.
What roles are you currently recruiting for?
We are looking for talented people at all levels - from account executives to associate directors and a public affairs partner. As we grow we’re looking for people who have a passion for politics but also have experience building teams.
What kind of people would enjoy working at Hanbury Strategy?
We’re a start-up, and so every member of our team is entrepreneurial with big ambitions. But that is never at the expense of the team. We work hard together, and the kind of people who would enjoy working at Hanbury are people who are motivated to work together to tackle a challenge, and not work in isolation.
Sum up what makes a wonderful workplace for you.
We are a young agency and we’re learning together. That means we have a really supportive environment. To me, that’s what makes this a great place to work.