Five Campaigns We Liked in September: your winner revealed

PRWeek's five favourite campaigns in September was eventually won – with more than 1,000 individual votes – by 'London’s lungs', a campaign for energy firm E.ON to highlight the extent of air pollution across the country.

A 16ft pair of transparent lungs, connected to a live feed of air-quality data from Greater London, was set up on London's Southbank, ahead of the global climate strike and London Car Free Day. The idea was created by Engine PR agency Mischief.

In runner-up spot, with more than 750 votes, was Burger King's meltdown – a campaign by the fast food behemoth which pledges to ditch all plastic toys from junior meals, commemorated by melting a giant toy.

See the full results below and find out more about the winning campaign:

E.ON – London's Lungs

An arresting image of a 16-foot pair of lungs was the centrepiece of this campaign for energy firm E.ON to highlight air pollution across the UK. It was unveiled ahead of the global climate strike and London Car Free Day on 22 September.

The lungs, erected on London’s South Bank, filled up with different coloured smokes to represent nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide and noxious particles being inhaled by people in the capital on a daily basis, as measured via a live feed of air quality data from Greater London. Engine PR agency Mischief was behind the campaign.

