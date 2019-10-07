Former London Labour Party director joins BECG

Craft has more than a decade of experience working with the Labour Party, managing campaigns, developing policy and working with Labour politicians across the party.

He worked closely on the 2017 General Election, 2018 London Borough election campaigns and had started preparations for the Greater London Authority and Mayoral elections in 2020.

Craft will work alongside the head of BECG’s London team, Max Camplin, to deliver advocacy and advice on a range of projects in the built environment.

He said: "BECG have an excellent track record in campaigns that deliver great results. I’m excited to bring my extensive knowledge of the political process to help our clients navigate these challenging times."

Camplin added: "We are operating in an extraordinarily turbulent political era and our clients are looking for excellent advice and sound judgement."

"Ali brings with him a huge breadth of political networks and experience, working alongside Labour boroughs in London, that will help our clients with their commercial objectives in the capital."