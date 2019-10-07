SEC Newgate agency chosen to promote RuPaul tours in the UK

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will screen in the UK this month, with 10 home-grown drag queens competing to become the first British drag superstar.

Following the TV series, the queens will hit the road for a UK live tour, umpired by Drag Race royalty, Alyssa Edwards.

Publicasity will lead the press and promotion of the tour across the UK and handle communications and strategy for the Werq the World tour when it comes to the UK and Ireland next year.

The agency will co-ordinate media placements, influencer collaborations and ticket-seeding for the tours.

The account is headed up by managing partner Paul McCaffrey, who reports into Voss Events.

"We are huge fans of RuPaul and are absolutely thrilled to be working with Voss Events to promote the live shows across the UK and Ireland," he said.

"This latest win continues to grow and develop the strategic direction of the agency as we develop our entertainment offering."