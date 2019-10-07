Frank launches social purpose division

Good Stuff, which will be headed up by Frank editorial director Ryan Sketchley, aims to help clients identify "how to best use their profile, scale and influence to affect purposeful, positive social change in light of heightened expectations to identify and lead global solutions".

Accenture research shows nearly two thirds of consumers are more likely to engage with brands that stand for a purpose that reflect their own values and beliefs, and 62 per cent want companies to take a stand on the social, cultural, environmental and political issues.

Several agencies are scaling up their purpose-marketing offering and creds, including Headland, which has brought on Sue Garrard to help it build a sustainability offering; while comms agency bosses recently threw their support behind the global climate strike movement.

Frank has worked on several campaigns with purpose at heart, including Burger King's Meltdown promise to remove plastic toys from junior meals and Coty & Rimmel’s #IWillNotBeDeleted campaign, which used the beauty group's international scale to challenge beauty cyberbullying.

Other examples include Working with AO.com to raise awareness of the urgent need to recycle our white goods responsibly, a campaign with Lewis Pugh, the UN Patron of The Oceans and Sky Ocean, to raise awareness of plastic pollution at the 2018 UN General Assembly and Lord Sugar’s initiative to futureproof the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"We have long been told you can 'do well by doing good'. But nobody has ever really explained how or why?," Sketchley said.

"In 2019, your mission is your social calling, not just copy on your website. Good Stuff was formed to help clients address these expectations and works to affect change on both a domestic and international scale.

"Whether you are speaking to a customer, stakeholder, regulator or the media - there is a new expectation to communicate with purpose and ensure your brand values and proposition meets consumer perceptions and expectations."