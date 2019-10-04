Just briefly: Industry hires and promotions

People moves

Columbus, Ohio — Inspire PR Group has hired Marisa Long as EVP. She will manage agency operations, client management and grow the agency’s corporate, sustainability and social impact practices. Long previously worked at Washington, DC-based non-profit U.S. Green Building Council. The firm also promoted both Diane Hurd and Hana Bieliauskas to VP. Bieliauskas will lead the Inspire South office.

Nashville — ReviveHealth has hired Lindsey Thompson as EVP of communications, Ryan Colaianni as SVP of issues/crisis, Bjorn Gunnerud as SVP of insights, and Gale Pryor as VP of content. Thompson was previously group SVP for MMC in New York. Colaianni was SVP, lead strategist, and client relationship manager for Edelman in Washington, DC. Gunnerud was VP of marketing/comms at Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota. And Pryor was blog editor and content strategy lead for health data analytics platform Aetion.

New York — Abby Trexler, SVP of client services at Hot Paper Lantern, has been promoted to partner.

San Diego — Advanced sommelier Jesse Rodriguez has been hired as strategic director of wine and spirits by Fast Forward, a PR, event production and experiential marketing agency. Rodriguez will be based in New York and has been a sommelier at Montage Palmetto Bluff, The Grand Del Mar and The French Laundry.

Washington, DC — Jack Martin, retired global executive chairman and CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies, has joined the advisory board of RestoraPet, a maker of pet supplements. Brunswick Group, has hired Patti Solis Doyle as a partner. Doyle comes from Solis Strategies and was a senior advisor to the 2012 Obama-Biden presidential campaign and chief of staff for Joe Biden during the 2008 general election, and campaign manager of Senator Hillary Clinton’s 2007-2008 presidential bid.

Account wins

APAC — Integrated comms shop P4 Group has won the new PR accounts for the Snap Fitness and 9Round franchise fitness brands in Australia and New Zealand.

Los Angeles — Publicis Groupe agency Team One has been hired by Jacuzzi Brands, the global manufacturer of spas, swim spas, soaking bathtubs, shower systems and related products and accessories. The agency will help Jacuzzi with branding and design strategies, advertising, media, marketing and public relations.

Miami — The Fives Hotels & Residences, has named Newlink its comms AOR in North America and Mexico for its properties in Playa del Carmen and Puerto Morelos.

Orange County, CA — Westbound Communications has won three new accounts; AlertOC, SeniorServ, and Altura Credit Union. AlertOC notifies Orange County residents and businesses about emergencies via text messages. SeniorServ, is a nonprofit nutrition service provider for at-risk older adults.

Toronto — DV Communications to handle PR in Canada for Catrice Cosmetics.

And in other news…

Los Angeles — The Pollack PR Marketing Group announced the Noemi Pollack Scholarship (named for the firm’s CEO and founder) to fund PR tuition at the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. Pollack also announced a new practice helping clients with lead generation to help clients effectively capture and convert leads.

Relevance International is launching an LA office to be led by Victoria Del Rico, director of hospitality. Relevance also has offices in New York and London.

LRW Group has acquired Karma Agency, a strategic communications firm specializing in brand management, marketing and public relations.