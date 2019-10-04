Le Creuset and Star Wars: Has a brand collaboration finally gone too far?

Added 28 minutes ago by Diana Bradley

Twitter users are mocking an ad featuring an unlikely partnership.

It’s not a Saturday Night Live parody skit. And it’s not April Fools’ Day.

Has a brand collaboration finally gone too far? That’s the big question consumers are asking on Twitter, after Le Creuset, a premium French cookware manufacturer, teamed up with Star Wars.

Social media users are widely mocking the overly serious ad, which opens with the text, "Two timeless classics. One epic new adventure."

Dramatic music plays over images of Star Wars-themed cookware, such as a Han Solo in Carbonite Signature Roaster and Porg Pie Bird. In need of a new mini cocotte? This collection has the droids you’re looking for. The ad then shows the text, "And for the dark side," and proceeds to display a Darth Vader Round Dutch Oven. 

It ends with the disclaimer, "Cookware does not emit sounds or illuminate."  


Since the video was posted by @LeCreusetSA on Friday morning, it has brought in 147,800 views, over 200 comments, 1,500 likes and has been retweeted over 450 times.

Here are some reactions from Twitter users:

