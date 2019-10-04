Breakfast Briefing: Five things for PR pros to know Friday morning

WeWork executives told employees Thursday that layoffs are coming, possibly this month. Bloomberg reports that new co-chief executive officers Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham and co-founder Miguel McKelvey held an employee meeting to explain that a push to cut costs would include job cuts. The news comes a few weeks after the company delayed plans for an initial public offering.

Layoffs also hit Sports Illustrated Thursday. That afternoon, staff were told that dozens of editorial employees would lose their jobs. (Wall Street Journal) In May, the publication was bought for $110 million by Authentic Brands Group. Soon after, the owners announced that editorial content would be managed by TheMaven, a company run by former Los Angeles Times CEO Ross Levinsohn and former Fox and Yahoo executive James Heckman. (NPR)

Case Study: The Happy Egg's partnership with @World_Record_Egg. The Happy Egg Company, a U.K. free-range egg brand, partnered with the world’s most famous Instagram eggfluencer on a series of sponsored posts and stories to reach U.S. consumers.

Two Trump envoys drafted a statement for the Ukrainian president that could have committed the country to investigating Trump’s political rivals. The New York Times reports that the statement was worked on by the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, and a U.S. envoy to the Ukraine at the time, Kurt Volker. Details about the statement were released Thursday by congressional committees holding impeachment hearings over Trump’s dealings with the Ukrainian government. (Guardian)

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month, and given that the Hispanic population is expected to grow by 86% in the next 40 years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, it’s important to understand the nuances of this demographic. Here is how to connect with Hispanics in a genuine and authentic way.