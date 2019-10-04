US tech firm buys education marketing specialists EdComs

EverFi designs and develops educational software, offering financial and higher education, corporate social responsibility, and workplace training.

Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform features a catalogue of more than 300 courses distributed digitally across the US and Canada to more than 3,500 customers, reaching 30 million learners across the world.

EdComs is the UK’s largest communications and marketing agency specialising in education, helping brands run campaigns in the education sector and connect with school children in a meaningful way. For example, it has run Public Health England campaigns to get children to encourage adults to stop smoking.

Both companies position their services as 'driving positive social change', and said that they would work as one company to 'deploy critical education at scale internationally'.

It is EverFi’s first acquisition abroad, providing it with an international base in London to serve global customers in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and elsewhere.

The EdComs leadership team will remain in place post-acquisition, with no changes to clients or staff. Nick Fuller, founder and CEO of EdComs, will have his job title changed to ‘president’ and continue his role leading the UK-based team. The EdComs brand will largely remain intact, but with the addition of 'An EverFi company' under the logo.

EverFi CEO and co-founder Tom Davidson described EdComs as "the perfect fit".

"As we thought about international expansion and future opportunities for EverFi, we wanted to find a company abroad with a proven leadership team, similar education focus, and one that aligned with our portfolio of existing global brands," he said.

"Our mission of deploying education on critical social issues in partnership with a roster of well-known brands directly aligns with the work and client base EdComs has cultivated over the last 25 years. We are delighted to bring our two organisations together to pave the way for the significant opportunities EverFi has outside of North America."

Fuller said he first heard about EverFi through a joint client, the Premier League.

"As we worked with EverFi, a real sense developed that we were like-minded and highly complementary organisations. When they approached us about the acquisition, it was an easy choice for us as EverFi is a recognised leader in leveraging technology to deliver social impact education.

"They bring an impressive business track record, along with their highly regarded early investors and prestigious customer base."