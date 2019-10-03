It's finally here: The 'world's slowest pizza delivery' arrives

Remember back in April when Sargento Foods gave away free pizza pies, but told people they’d have to wait up to 18 months while the cheese aged?

Well, four months have passed and the first batch of pizzas are being delivered for "the world's slowest pizzas delivery."

The goal behind this campaign by Sargento and its creative and PR partner Ogilvy is to introduce consumers to Sargento’s new Reserve Series, which includes Aged Italian Blend, Shredded 6-Month Aged Gouda, Shaved 14-Month Aged Parmesan and Shredded 18-Month Aged Cheddar, explained David Metcalf, Ogilvy’s group creative director.

The brand released a video this week of its hungry fans finally receiving their pies. The big question: Was it worth the wait? Check out the video.